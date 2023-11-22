The Florida Gators (1-0) will meet the Pittsburgh Panthers (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9:30 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Florida Top Players (2022-23)

Colin Castleton: 16.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.0 BLK Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Pittsburgh Top Players (2022-23)

Jamarius Burton: 15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Blake Hinson: 15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Nelly Cummings: 11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Greg Elliott: 10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Fede Federiko: 6.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pittsburgh Rank Pittsburgh AVG Florida AVG Florida Rank 94th 75.1 Points Scored 71.2 186th 162nd 69.7 Points Allowed 68.6 132nd 90th 33.2 Rebounds 31.9 171st 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.4 278th 35th 9.0 3pt Made 6.7 256th 105th 14.0 Assists 12.2 249th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 10.8 72nd

