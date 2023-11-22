The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-0) are 3.5-point underdogs as they look to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Florida Gators (3-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN2. The point total for the matchup is 157.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Florida -3.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Betting Records & Stats

In six games last season, Florida and its opponents went over 157.5 combined points.

The average amount of points in Florida's contests last season was 139.8, which is 17.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Florida compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Florida won 11 of the 15 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (73.3%).

When they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, the Gators went 9-3 (75%).

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives Florida a 62.3% chance to win.

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 157.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 157.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Florida 6 20.7% 71.2 146.3 68.6 138.3 140.5 Pittsburgh 6 18.2% 75.1 146.3 69.7 138.3 141.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Florida Insights & Trends

Last year, the Gators scored 71.2 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 69.7 the Panthers gave up.

When Florida put up more than 69.7 points last season, it went 8-8 against the spread and 13-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Florida 14-14-0 7-6 16-13-0 Pittsburgh 21-12-0 9-5 21-12-0

Florida vs. Pittsburgh Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Florida Pittsburgh 10-6 Home Record 14-3 4-7 Away Record 7-5 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 9-2-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.