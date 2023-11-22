Franz Wagner and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be matching up versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Wagner, in his last game (November 21 win against the Raptors), produced 17 points and three steals.

Now let's break down Wagner's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-122)

Over 17.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-104)

Over 4.5 (-104) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-161)

Over 2.5 (-161) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+114)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nuggets allowed 40.8 rebounds per game last year, best in the NBA in that category.

The Nuggets conceded 25.7 assists per game last year (15th in the league).

The Nuggets conceded 11.4 made 3-pointers per game last season, third in the NBA in that category.

Franz Wagner vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 34 10 2 6 1 0 3 1/15/2023 32 19 5 2 2 0 1

