Jalen Suggs plus his Orlando Magic teammates hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 126-107 win over the Raptors (his last action) Suggs put up 18 points, four assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll examine Suggs' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jalen Suggs Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (+104)

Over 12.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-147)

Over 2.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-120)

Looking to bet on one or more of Suggs's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets were the best team in the league last year, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.

Giving up an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Nuggets were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA.

Defensively, the Nuggets gave up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, third in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jalen Suggs vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 27 11 4 1 1 0 0 1/15/2023 13 7 0 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.