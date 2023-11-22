The No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks (4-1) play the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (4-1) at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.

Kansas vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks are shooting 55.1% from the field this season, 19.6 percentage points higher than the 35.5% the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • In games Kansas shoots better than 35.5% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Jayhawks are the 76th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Volunteers rank 119th.
  • The Jayhawks score 25.8 more points per game (85.8) than the Volunteers give up (60).
  • When Kansas totals more than 60 points, it is 4-0.

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, seven percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of the Jayhawks have averaged.
  • Tennessee is 4-0 when it shoots better than 36.1% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 119th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Jayhawks sit at 314th.
  • The Volunteers average 10.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Jayhawks allow their opponents to score (66).
  • Tennessee has a 4-1 record when allowing fewer than 85.8 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Kansas played better at home last season, scoring 78.8 points per game, compared to 74 per game when playing on the road.
  • The Jayhawks gave up 67.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.1 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Kansas fared better at home last year, making 7.2 treys per game with a 36.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 34.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Tennessee scored 76.7 points per game last season, 9.6 more than it averaged on the road (67.1).
  • The Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.7 away.
  • Tennessee made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (7.8) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33%) than away (32.6%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Kentucky W 89-84 United Center
11/20/2023 Chaminade W 83-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Marquette L 73-59 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Tennessee - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Eastern Illinois - Allen Fieldhouse
12/1/2023 UConn - Allen Fieldhouse

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Wofford W 82-61 Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2023 Syracuse W 73-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/21/2023 Purdue L 71-67 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/22/2023 Kansas - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina - Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason - Thompson-Boling Arena

