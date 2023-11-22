Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Lee County, Florida today by tuning in and seeing every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverdale HS at LaBelle High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: LaBelle, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.