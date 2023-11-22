The injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4) ahead of their game against the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2) currently has two players. The matchup is slated for 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ville Heinola D Out Ankle Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Lightning vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Amalie Arena

Lightning Season Insights

The Lightning's 68 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

Their -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.

Jets Season Insights

The Jets' 63 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

Winnipeg's total of 53 goals allowed (3.1 per game) ranks 13th in the NHL.

Their +10 goal differential is ninth-best in the league.

Lightning vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-125) Jets (+105) 6.5

