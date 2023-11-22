How to Watch the Lightning vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Two clubs on runs will collide when the Tampa Bay Lightning (three straight wins) host the Winnipeg Jets (three straight victories) on Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
Tune in to see the Lightning and Jets square off on ESPN+ and BSSUN.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Lightning vs Jets Additional Info
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have allowed 69 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
- The Lightning's 68 total goals (3.6 per game) rank second in the league.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|18
|13
|15
|28
|20
|10
|0%
|Brayden Point
|19
|7
|16
|23
|8
|5
|46.3%
|Victor Hedman
|19
|4
|16
|20
|14
|3
|-
|Steven Stamkos
|17
|7
|13
|20
|7
|3
|53.3%
|Brandon Hagel
|19
|9
|9
|18
|8
|6
|53.3%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets have given up 53 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 13th in the league.
- The Jets' 63 goals on the season (3.7 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.
- In the past 10 contests, the Jets have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
- On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|17
|14
|8
|22
|8
|7
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|17
|6
|15
|21
|7
|9
|51.5%
|Joshua Morrissey
|17
|2
|14
|16
|15
|8
|-
|Cole Perfetti
|17
|6
|8
|14
|4
|3
|36.1%
|Alex Iafallo
|17
|4
|9
|13
|4
|7
|33.3%
