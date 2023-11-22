Something has to give when the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-6-4, on a three-game winning streak) host the Winnipeg Jets (10-5-2, also winners of three in a row). The matchup on Wednesday, November 22 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSUN.

Lightning vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Lightning (-125) Jets (+105) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning Betting Insights

The Lightning have been a moneyline favorite 10 times this season, and have finished 5-5 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 5-5 record (winning 50.0% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Lightning's implied win probability is 55.6%.

Tampa Bay and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 12 of 19 games this season.

Lightning vs Jets Additional Info

Lightning vs. Jets Rankings

Lightning Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 68 (2nd) Goals 63 (6th) 69 (29th) Goals Allowed 53 (13th) 20 (3rd) Power Play Goals 11 (20th) 8 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (24th)

Lightning Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Tampa Bay has gone 5-4-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay went over six times.

The average amount of goals in the Lightning's past 10 games is 0.2 more than the over/under of 6.5 set for this game.

During their last 10 games, the Lightning's goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Lightning offense's 68 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked second in the league this year.

The Lightning are ranked 29th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 69 total goals (3.6 per game).

The team is ranked 17th in goal differential at -1.

