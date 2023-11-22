Kyle Connor and Nikita Kucherov are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Winnipeg Jets and the Tampa Bay Lightning square off at Amalie Arena on Wednesday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Lightning vs. Jets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Lightning vs. Jets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

Kucherov is one of Tampa Bay's top contributors (28 total points), having amassed 13 goals and 15 assists.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 1 1 7 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 2 1 3 6 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 4 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Brayden Point has 23 points (1.2 per game), scoring seven goals and adding 16 assists.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 1 2 3 6 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 1 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 2

Steven Stamkos Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Steven Stamkos' season total of 20 points has come from seven goals and 13 assists.

Stamkos Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Nov. 20 1 1 2 5 vs. Oilers Nov. 18 1 1 2 4 at Blackhawks Nov. 16 0 1 1 0 at Blues Nov. 14 0 0 0 4 vs. Hurricanes Nov. 11 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Connor Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Connor is one of the top offensive options for Winnipeg with 22 points (1.3 per game), with 14 goals and eight assists in 17 games (playing 20:42 per game).

Connor Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 1 2 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 2 1 3 5 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 2 vs. Predators Nov. 9 3 1 4 7

Mark Scheifele Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Mark Scheifele is one of the top contributors for Winnipeg with 21 total points (1.2 per game), with six goals and 15 assists in 17 games.

Scheifele Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 18 1 2 3 5 vs. Sabres Nov. 17 0 0 0 1 vs. Devils Nov. 14 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Nov. 11 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Nov. 9 0 4 4 4

