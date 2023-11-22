The Orlando Magic (9-5) will try to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (10-4) on November 22, 2023 at Amway Center. The contest airs on BSFL and ALT.

Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs Nuggets Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.1% lower than the 45.8% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Orlando has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.

The Magic are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 20th.

The Magic's 110.6 points per game are only 2.9 more points than the 107.7 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 107.7 points, Orlando is 6-1.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic score more points per game at home (115.8) than away (106.6), and also give up fewer points at home (104.7) than on the road (108.1).

Orlando is giving up fewer points at home (104.7 per game) than away (108.1).

The Magic collect 1.3 more assists per game at home (24.8) than on the road (23.5).

Magic Injuries