Top Player Prop Bets for Magic vs. Nuggets on November 22, 2023
The Denver Nuggets visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Wednesday (tip at 7:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Nikola Jokic and others in this matchup.
Magic vs. Nuggets Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -104)
|7.5 (Over: +106)
|3.5 (Over: -161)
|1.5 (Over: +176)
- The 19.5-point prop bet set for Paolo Banchero on Wednesday is 6.5 higher than his season scoring average.
- His rebounding average -- six per game -- is 1.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).
- Banchero's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 higher than Wednesday's over/under (3.5).
- He drains zero three-pointers per game, 1.5 fewer than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -102)
|12.5 (Over: -120)
|9.5 (Over: +108)
|1.5 (Over: -120)
- The 30.5 point total set for Jokic on Wednesday is 4.2 more than his scoring average on the season (26.3).
- His per-game rebound average of 13 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Wednesday's game (12.5).
- Jokic has averaged 7.7 assists per game, 1.8 less than Wednesday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Jokic has averaged 1.7 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
- The 13.7 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 3.8 less than his over/under on Wednesday (17.5).
- He has collected 11.3 rebounds per game, 3.8 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- He drains 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (2.5).
