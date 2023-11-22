The Orlando Magic (9-5) square off against the Denver Nuggets (10-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Amway Center. Franz Wagner of the Magic and Michael Porter Jr. of the Nuggets are two players to watch in this game.

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL, ALT

On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Magic topped the Raptors 126-107. With 25 points, Paolo Banchero was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Paolo Banchero 25 5 3 0 1 2 Jalen Suggs 18 3 4 2 0 2 Franz Wagner 17 4 2 3 0 1

Wagner posts 21 points, 4.5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, making 39.3% of shots from the floor and 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cole Anthony averages 19 points, 6 boards and 2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Banchero's numbers on the season are 13 points, 6 boards and 4.5 assists per game, shooting 44.4% from the field.

Jalen Suggs' numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 4.5 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 41.2% from the floor and 25% from downtown, with 1 made 3-pointers per game.

Markelle Fultz averages 9 points, 3 boards and 4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 0 blocks.

