Mikhail Sergachev will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets play on Wednesday at Amalie Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Sergachev in that upcoming Lightning-Jets matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikhail Sergachev vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sergachev Season Stats Insights

Sergachev has averaged 23:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -14).

In two of 19 games this season, Sergachev has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Sergachev has a point in 10 of 19 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 19 games this season, Sergachev has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Sergachev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.6% that he goes over.

Sergachev has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Sergachev Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are allowing 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 19 Games 2 14 Points 0 2 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.