The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Kucherov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Kucherov stats and insights

  • In eight of 18 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus eight assists.
  • Kucherov's shooting percentage is 15.5%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.

Kucherov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:08 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 3 2 1 22:36 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 23:08 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:46 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 25:02 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 1 1 21:50 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 4 2 2 22:38 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 5 1 4 21:04 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:04 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:26 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

