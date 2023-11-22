Will Nikita Kucherov Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 22?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Nikita Kucherov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Nikita Kucherov score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Kucherov stats and insights
- In eight of 18 games this season, Kucherov has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Jets.
- On the power play he has five goals, plus eight assists.
- Kucherov's shooting percentage is 15.5%, and he averages 4.4 shots per game.
Jets defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Jets are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Kucherov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/20/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:08
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Oilers
|3
|2
|1
|22:36
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/16/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|23:08
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|20:46
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|25:02
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|1
|1
|21:50
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|4
|2
|2
|22:38
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|5
|1
|4
|21:04
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:04
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:26
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
