Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:41 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Orange County, Florida today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seminole High School - Sanford at Jones High School
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Orlando Christian Prep HS at Apopka High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Apopka, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oak Ridge HS
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
