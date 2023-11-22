Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic teammates will hit the court versus the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Banchero, in his most recent action, had 25 points in a 126-107 win over the Raptors.

Now let's dig into Banchero's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (-104)

Over 19.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-143)

Over 6.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Over 3.5 (-149) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+172)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Nuggets allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the league.

On the boards, the Nuggets conceded 40.8 rebounds per game last year, best in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets were ranked 15th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.7 per contest.

Giving up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last year, the Nuggets were third in the league in that category.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 33 11 10 2 1 0 0 1/15/2023 33 18 2 4 2 1 1

