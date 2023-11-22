Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Seminole County, Florida? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Seminole High School - Sanford at Jones High School