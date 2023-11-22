How to Watch South Florida vs. Maine on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 1:42 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (3-3) face the South Florida Bulls (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Florida vs. Maine Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
South Florida Stats Insights
- The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Black Bears allowed to opponents.
- In games South Florida shot higher than 46.3% from the field, it went 8-2 overall.
- The Bulls were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Black Bears finished 359th.
- Last year, the Bulls put up 72 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 69.7 the Black Bears gave up.
- South Florida went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- On offense, South Florida averaged 71.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.8 points per game in road games.
- In home games, the Bulls surrendered 7.1 fewer points per game (69.3) than when playing on the road (76.4).
- South Florida averaged 6.9 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 37.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 96-52
|Yuengling Center
|11/15/2023
|Central Michigan
|L 68-63
|Yuengling Center
|11/19/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 74-65
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|Maine
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.