The Maine Black Bears (3-3) face the South Florida Bulls (2-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Yuengling Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. Maine Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
South Florida Stats Insights

  • The Bulls shot 44.6% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Black Bears allowed to opponents.
  • In games South Florida shot higher than 46.3% from the field, it went 8-2 overall.
  • The Bulls were the 74th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Black Bears finished 359th.
  • Last year, the Bulls put up 72 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 69.7 the Black Bears gave up.
  • South Florida went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 69.7 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • On offense, South Florida averaged 71.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 74.8 points per game in road games.
  • In home games, the Bulls surrendered 7.1 fewer points per game (69.3) than when playing on the road (76.4).
  • South Florida averaged 6.9 threes per game with a 32% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 1.2 fewer threes and 5.1% points worse than it averaged in road games (8.1, 37.1%).

South Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 South Carolina State W 96-52 Yuengling Center
11/15/2023 Central Michigan L 68-63 Yuengling Center
11/19/2023 Northern Iowa W 74-65 Yuengling Center
11/22/2023 Maine - Yuengling Center
11/30/2023 @ Hofstra - David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
12/2/2023 @ UMass - William D. Mullins Center

