Will Tyler Motte Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 22?
The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Winnipeg Jets is scheduled for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Motte light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Motte stats and insights
- Motte is yet to score through nine games this season.
- He has not faced the Jets yet this season.
- Motte has no points on the power play.
Jets defensive stats
- On defense, the Jets are giving up 53 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Jets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 13.8 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
