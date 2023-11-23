The Seattle Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf will be up against the San Francisco 49ers' defense and Fred Warner in Week 12 NFL action. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Seahawks receivers' matchup versus the 49ers pass defense.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Thursday, November 23, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

D.K. Metcalf Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 82.6 9.2 26 87 8.89

D.K. Metcalf vs. Fred Warner Insights

D.K. Metcalf & the Seahawks' Offense

D.K. Metcalf's 646 receiving yards (71.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 40 catches on 71 targets with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Seattle has been midde-of-the-pack this year in passing yards, ranking 14th in the league with 2,308 (230.8 per game).

The Seahawks' offensive attack is 18th in the NFL with 21.6 points per game and 20th with 327.4 total yards per contest.

Seattle averages 34.6 pass attempts per game this year, ranking it 17th in the league.

In the red zone, the Seahawks have made 46 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 13th in the league. They throw the ball 47.4% of the time in the red zone.

Fred Warner & the 49ers' Defense

Fred Warner has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 90 tackles, five TFL, 2.5 sacks, and eight passes defended to his name.

Defensively, San Francisco is ranked 12th in passing yards conceded in the NFL, at 2,214 (221.4 per game).

The 49ers have conceded the fewest points in the NFL, 15.7 per game.

San Francisco has allowed five players to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

Nine players have hauled in a touchdown against the 49ers this season.

D.K. Metcalf vs. Fred Warner Advanced Stats

D.K. Metcalf Fred Warner Rec. Targets 71 45 Def. Targets Receptions 40 8 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 16.2 34 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 646 90 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 71.8 9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 205 5 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 14 2.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

