How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 23
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) look to extend a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.
Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.7% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.
- In games Florida Atlantic shot higher than 44.7% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
- The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 357th.
- Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls scored were 9.9 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).
- Florida Atlantic had a 23-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
- At home, the Owls gave up 3.3 fewer points per game (64.2) than in road games (67.5).
- Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged away from home (9.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% when playing at home and 38% in away games.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Loyola Chicago
|W 75-62
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
