The Butler Bulldogs (3-1) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. Butler matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Butler Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-6.5) 139.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-6.5) 140.5 -280 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Betting Trends (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic put together a 23-11-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 19 Owls games last season went over the point total.

Butler compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 28 times last season.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Oddsmakers rate Florida Atlantic much higher (25th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (126th).

The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.