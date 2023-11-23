Thursday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (3-1) and Florida Atlantic Owls (2-1) going head-to-head at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex has a projected final score of 71-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Butler, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET on November 23.

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 2:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Where: Orlando, Florida

Venue: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Florida Atlantic vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida Atlantic vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-4.8)

Butler (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

Florida Atlantic was 39th in college basketball last year with 77.8 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 46th with 65.3 points allowed per game.

The Owls ranked 13th-best in the country by averaging 35.9 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 106th in college basketball (30.1 allowed per contest).

Florida Atlantic delivered 14.4 dimes per game, which ranked them 81st in college basketball.

The Owls committed 11.4 turnovers per game (132nd-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.8 turnovers per contest (183rd-ranked).

The Owls sported a 36.6% three-point percentage last season (53rd-ranked in college basketball), but they really shined by sinking 9.6 three-pointers per contest (14th-best).

Florida Atlantic ranked 100th in college basketball with 6.6 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 88th with a 32.3% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots attempted by Florida Atlantic last season, 56% of them were two-pointers (65.4% of the team's made baskets) and 44% were threes (34.6%).

