Thursday's game at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center has the South Florida Bulls (4-1) matching up with the High Point Panthers (3-1) at 5:45 PM (on November 23). Our computer prediction projects a 67-63 win for South Florida, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Bulls are coming off of a 56-55 victory over North Florida in their most recent outing on Sunday.

South Florida vs. High Point Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET
Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 67, High Point 63

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls have tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (one).

South Florida has four wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the second-most in the nation.

South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 217) on November 13

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 225) on November 19

67-55 at home over Stetson (No. 227) on November 10

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 257) on November 6

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 10.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Vittoria Blasigh: 17.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)

17.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41) Emma Johansson: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 26.3 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 26.3 FG% Daniela Gonzalez: 6.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls are outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game with a +25 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.6 points per game (219th in college basketball) and give up 59.6 per outing (117th in college basketball).

