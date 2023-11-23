The South Florida Bulls (4-1) hope to build on a four-game home winning streak when hosting the High Point Panthers (3-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET.

South Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida vs. High Point Scoring Comparison

The Panthers average 13.7 more points per game (73.3) than the Bulls allow their opponents to score (59.6).

High Point has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 59.6 points.

South Florida's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 73.3 points.

The Bulls average 64.6 points per game, only 0.2 fewer points than the 64.8 the Panthers allow.

When South Florida scores more than 64.8 points, it is 3-0.

When High Point gives up fewer than 64.6 points, it is 3-0.

This year the Bulls are shooting 38.0% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Panthers concede.

The Panthers' 42.9 shooting percentage from the field is 8.7 higher than the Bulls have conceded.

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 10.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (2-for-8) Vittoria Blasigh: 17.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41)

17.4 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 48.8 3PT% (20-for-41) Emma Johansson: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

7.4 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 44.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 26.3 FG%

4.4 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 26.3 FG% Daniela Gonzalez: 6.2 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

