Thursday's contest that pits the UCF Knights (3-0) against the Jackson State Tigers (3-0) at Roberto Clemente Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UCF, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 23.

Last time out, the Knights won on Monday 60-53 against Auburn.

UCF vs. Jackson State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico

UCF vs. Jackson State Score Prediction

Prediction: UCF 67, Jackson State 61

UCF Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Knights were outscored by 1.6 points per game last season (posting 60.6 points per game, 265th in college basketball, while allowing 62.2 per contest, 115th in college basketball) and had a -46 scoring differential.

UCF's offense was less productive in Big 12 action last year, averaging 55.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 60.6 PPG.

The Knights posted 65.3 points per game in home games last season. In away games, they averaged 54.3 points per contest.

Defensively UCF played better in home games last year, ceding 58.1 points per game, compared to 70.2 when playing on the road.

