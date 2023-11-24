Can we expect Anthony Cirelli lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Anthony Cirelli score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Cirelli stats and insights

  • Cirelli has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In two games against the Hurricanes this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Cirelli has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 57 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Cirelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:30 Home W 5-4 OT
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 5:52 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 17:41 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 17:40 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:17 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:33 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 4-2

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

