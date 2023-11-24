The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at Joan Perry Brock Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Joan Perry Brock Center in Farmville, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Bethune-Cookman Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats shot 41.4% from the field, 3.3% lower than the 44.7% the Cardinals' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Bethune-Cookman had a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shot over 44.7% from the field.
  • The Wildcats were the 303rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Cardinals finished 54th.
  • The Wildcats averaged 6.6 fewer points per game last year (67.9) than the Cardinals allowed (74.5).
  • When it scored more than 74.5 points last season, Bethune-Cookman went 5-2.

Bethune-Cookman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Bethune-Cookman scored 74.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 62.4.
  • At home, the Wildcats conceded 69.7 points per game, 9.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (79.6).
  • Beyond the arc, Bethune-Cookman made fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (37.9%) too.

Bethune-Cookman Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 Trinity (FL) W 113-46 Moore Gymnasium
11/15/2023 Trinity Baptist W 104-63 Moore Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Charleston Southern W 79-73 Moore Gymnasium
11/24/2023 Lamar - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/25/2023 Delaware State - Joan Perry Brock Center
11/26/2023 @ Longwood - Joan Perry Brock Center

