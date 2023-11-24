Friday's game features the Lamar Cardinals (2-2) and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-1) clashing at Joan Perry Brock Center (on November 24) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-73 win for Lamar.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Farmville, Virginia

Farmville, Virginia Venue: Joan Perry Brock Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 79, Bethune-Cookman 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Bethune-Cookman vs. Lamar

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-6.0)

Lamar (-6.0) Computer Predicted Total: 151.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bethune-Cookman Performance Insights

Bethune-Cookman was 274th in college basketball last year with 67.9 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 311th with 75.0 points allowed per contest.

The Wildcats, who ranked 303rd in college basketball with 29.3 boards per game, allowed 34.5 rebounds per contest, which was 16th-worst in the nation.

Bethune-Cookman ranked 313th in the country with 11.3 dimes per game.

The Wildcats averaged 12.1 turnovers per game (212th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 13.0 turnovers per contest (95th-ranked).

The Wildcats sank 6.8 treys per game (237th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 36.1% shooting percentage (75th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year Bethune-Cookman gave up 7.6 treys per game (230th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.5% (288th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season Bethune-Cookman took 67.5% two-pointers, accounting for 71.6% of the team's baskets. It shot 32.5% three-pointers (28.4% of the team's baskets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.