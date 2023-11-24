Should you wager on Brayden Point to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Friday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Point stats and insights

In six of 20 games this season, Point has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken four shots in two games against the Hurricanes this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Point has accumulated four goals and six assists.

Point averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 57 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 20:02 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 24:06 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:13 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 4 3 1 18:03 Away W 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.