Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County This Week
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Broward County, Florida. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Broward County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Western High School at Christopher Columbus High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Miami, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coconut Creek High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Newman High School at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Hollywood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Gibbons High School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palm Beach Central HS at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
