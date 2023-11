CUSA teams will take the court across five games on Friday in college basketball play. That includes the Kansas State Wildcats taking on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Hertz Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CUSA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Kansas State Wildcats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 11:00 AM ET, Friday, November 24 FloHoops Bryant Bulldogs at Florida International Panthers 12:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. Liberty Lady Flames 2:15 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters at Drake Bulldogs 3:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Hampton Pirates vs. New Mexico State Aggies 4:00 PM ET, Friday, November 24 -

Follow CUSA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!