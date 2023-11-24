Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duval County Today - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Duval County, Florida. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Duval County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Potter's House Christian Academy at Godby High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stranahan High School at Westside High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Camden County High School at Bishop Kenny High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 24
- Location: Jacksonville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
