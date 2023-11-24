How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Last season, Florida Atlantic had a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The Aggies ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Owls ranked 91st.
- The Owls scored an average of 77.8 points per game last year, 11.3 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up to opponents.
- Florida Atlantic went 26-3 last season when it scored more than 66.5 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida Atlantic put up more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9) last season.
- At home, the Owls conceded 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).
- Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (38%) than at home (37.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|W 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bryant
|L 61-52
|FAU Arena
|11/23/2023
|Butler
|W 91-86
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/24/2023
|Texas A&M
|-
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|11/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/2/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|-
|FAU Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.