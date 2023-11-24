The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to extend a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. It airs at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls' 46.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • Last season, Florida Atlantic had a 25-2 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Aggies ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Owls ranked 91st.
  • The Owls scored an average of 77.8 points per game last year, 11.3 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up to opponents.
  • Florida Atlantic went 26-3 last season when it scored more than 66.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic put up more points at home (82.1 per game) than away (75.9) last season.
  • At home, the Owls conceded 64.2 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Florida Atlantic drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (9.9 per game) than at home (10.4) last season, but posted a higher percentage on the road (38%) than at home (37.7%).

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Eastern Michigan W 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Bryant L 61-52 FAU Arena
11/23/2023 Butler W 91-86 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/24/2023 Texas A&M - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty - FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena

