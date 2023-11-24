The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This contest is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 40.7% the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Florida Atlantic had a 25-2 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.

The Aggies ranked 54th in rebounding in college basketball, the Owls finished 13th.

Last year, the 77.8 points per game the Owls averaged were 11.3 more points than the Aggies gave up (66.5).

Florida Atlantic had a 26-3 record last season when scoring more than 66.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic posted 82.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged in away games (75.9).

The Owls allowed 64.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 67.5 when playing on the road.

Florida Atlantic drained 10.4 treys per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged when playing on the road (9.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% at home and 38% on the road.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule