The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) hope to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The contest airs on ESPN2.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls made 46.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Aggies finished 54th.

Last year, the Owls put up 77.8 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.

When Florida Atlantic totaled more than 66.5 points last season, it went 26-3.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic put up 82.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.2 more points than it averaged on the road (75.9).

Defensively the Owls played better at home last year, allowing 64.2 points per game, compared to 67.5 away from home.

In home games, Florida Atlantic sunk 0.5 more threes per game (10.4) than on the road (9.9). However, it owned a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (38%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule