The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) on Friday, November 24, 2023 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. This game is at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN2.

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida

ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.6% from the field, 5.9% higher than the 40.7% the Aggies' opponents shot last season.

Florida Atlantic went 25-2 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.

The Owls were the 13th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Aggies finished 19th.

The Owls' 77.8 points per game last year were 11.3 more points than the 66.5 the Aggies gave up.

Florida Atlantic put together a 26-3 record last season in games it scored more than 66.5 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Florida Atlantic averaged 82.1 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.9.

The Owls allowed fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than on the road (67.5) last season.

At home, Florida Atlantic made 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged away (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than on the road (38%).

