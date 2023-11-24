The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1) will face the Texas A&M Aggies (5-0) at 11:00 AM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: ESPN2

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida Atlantic Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)

Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Goldin: 16 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

16 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.8 BLK Davis: 11.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Martin: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Boyd: 10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Atlantic vs. Texas A&M Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic Rank Florida Atlantic AVG Texas A&M AVG Texas A&M Rank 39th 77.8 Points Scored 72.8 149th 46th 65.3 Points Allowed 66.5 71st 13th 35.9 Rebounds 34 54th 91st 9.5 Off. Rebounds 10.9 19th 14th 9.6 3pt Made 6.2 299th 81st 14.4 Assists 12.5 221st 132nd 11.4 Turnovers 11.8 175th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.