The No. 13 Baylor Bears (5-0) take a five-game winning streak into a road matchup against the Florida Gators (4-1), winners of three straight. It tips at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators have shot at a 48.7% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of the Bears have averaged.
  • Florida is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Bears are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gators rank seventh.
  • The Gators score 16 more points per game (85.4) than the Bears allow (69.4).
  • Florida has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 69.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Florida scored 75.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 64.9.
  • At home, the Gators allowed 67.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.9.
  • Beyond the arc, Florida drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (25.7%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/14/2023 Florida A&M W 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/17/2023 Florida State W 89-68 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/22/2023 Pittsburgh W 86-71 Barclays Center
11/24/2023 Baylor - Barclays Center
11/29/2023 @ Wake Forest - Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/5/2023 Merrimack - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.