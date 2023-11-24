Florida vs. Baylor: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 24
The Baylor Bears (5-0) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Florida Gators (4-1), who have won three straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Florida matchup.
Florida vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Florida vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Baylor Moneyline
|Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Baylor (-3.5)
|157.5
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Baylor (-3.5)
|156.5
|-150
|+126
Florida vs. Baylor Betting Trends
- Florida has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- Baylor has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Bears' four games have gone over the point total.
Florida Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- The implied probability of Florida winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.
