The Baylor Bears (5-0) bring a five-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Florida Gators (4-1), who have won three straight. It starts at 5:30 PM ET (on ESPN) on Friday, November 24, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Baylor vs. Florida matchup.

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Florida vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. Baylor Betting Trends

Florida has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Baylor has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Bears' four games have gone over the point total.

Florida Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 The implied probability of Florida winning the national championship, based on its +6000 moneyline odds, is 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.