Friday's contest between the Florida Gators (4-1) and the Baylor Bears (5-0) at Barclays Center has a projected final score of 80-77 based on our computer prediction, with Florida taking home the win. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM on November 24.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Florida vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 80, Baylor 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Baylor

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-3.1)

Florida (-3.1) Computer Predicted Total: 156.6

Both Florida and Baylor are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Gators have hit the over in five games, while Bears games have gone over three times.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators' +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 85.4 points per game (39th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per contest (182nd in college basketball).

Florida prevails in the rebound battle by an average of nine boards. It is grabbing 40 rebounds per game (27th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 31 per outing.

Florida connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (164th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make while shooting 31.7% from deep.

The Gators' 100.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 88th in college basketball, and the 83 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 90th in college basketball.

Florida has lost the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 13 (244th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

