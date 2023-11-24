Friday's game at Barclays Center has the Florida Gators (4-1) going head to head against the Baylor Bears (5-0) at 5:30 PM ET (on November 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 79-77 victory for Florida, so it should be a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida should cover the spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 157.5 over/under.

Florida vs. Baylor Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Line: Baylor -3.5

Baylor -3.5 Point Total: 157.5

157.5 Moneyline (To Win): Baylor -150, Florida +125

Florida vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 79, Baylor 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Baylor

Pick ATS: Florida (+3.5)



Florida (+3.5) Pick OU: Under (157.5)



Both Baylor and Florida are 2-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Bears have hit the over in three games, while Gators games have gone over five times. The teams score 175 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Florida Performance Insights

The Gators' +74 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.4 points per game (37th in college basketball) while giving up 70.6 per contest (180th in college basketball).

The 40 rebounds per game Florida accumulates rank 26th in the country, nine more than the 31 its opponents pull down.

Florida makes 6.8 three-pointers per game (221st in college basketball) at a 33.3% rate (166th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 31.7% from deep.

Florida has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 13 (243rd in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (228th in college basketball).

