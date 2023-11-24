Week 13 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Week 13 college football slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket, including those involving Florida programs. Among those contests is the Florida State Seminoles playing the Florida Gators.
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
Miami Hurricanes at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, November 24
- Venue: Alumni Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Miami (FL) (-10)
Houston Cougars at UCF Knights
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UCF (-13.5)
Florida Atlantic Owls at Rice Owls
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Rice Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Rice (-4)
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Florida International Panthers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Western Kentucky (-10.5)
No. 5 Florida State Seminoles at Florida Gators
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-6.5)
Charlotte 49ers at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 25
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Florida (-6)
