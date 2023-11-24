The Florida International Panthers (2-2) face the Bryant Bulldogs (3-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Florida International Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida International vs. Bryant Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs score just 1.9 more points per game (63.2) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (61.3).
  • When it scores more than 61.3 points, Bryant is 3-0.
  • The Panthers average 73.0 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 61.6 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Florida International has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 61.6 points.
  • Bryant has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.0 points.
  • The Panthers shoot 38.1% from the field, 4.0% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Panthers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Florida International Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley W 65-64 UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/14/2023 @ FGCU L 81-48 Alico Arena
11/18/2023 Coppin State L 70-66 Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/24/2023 Bryant - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
11/29/2023 Georgia Southern - Ocean Bank Convocation Center
12/1/2023 Jacksonville - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

