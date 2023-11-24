The Stanford Cardinal (5-0) will play the Florida State Seminoles (5-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Florida State vs. Stanford Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 24

Friday, November 24 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Florida State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Florida State Players to Watch

Cameron Brink: 18.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.4 BLK Kiki Iriafen: 19.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Elena Bosgana: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Jump: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford Players to Watch

Brink: 18.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 11.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 3.4 BLK Iriafen: 19.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Bosgana: 9.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Agara: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jump: 9.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.