Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic match up versus the Boston Celtics at 2:30 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on November 22, Wagner posted 27 points, four assists and two blocks in a 124-119 win versus the Nuggets.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Wagner, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.0 19.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 5.1 Assists 2.5 3.1 2.9 PRA -- 27.4 27.2 PR -- 24.3 24.3 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.1



Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Wagner has made 7.2 field goals per game, which accounts for 18.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Magic rank 13th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have conceded 107.2 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the league.

On the boards, the Celtics are ranked 12th in the league, conceding 43.6 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are ranked third in the league, giving up 24.2 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics are 19th in the NBA, conceding 13.0 makes per contest.

Franz Wagner vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 33 15 7 6 1 0 1 12/18/2022 32 12 5 3 1 0 0 12/16/2022 34 19 4 2 1 0 0 10/22/2022 35 18 6 2 2 0 1

