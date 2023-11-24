How to Watch Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - November 24
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) take on the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023 on ESPN+.
Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Jacksonville Stats Insights
- The Dolphins shot at a 45.2% clip from the field last season, 1.9 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of the Colonials averaged.
- Last season, Jacksonville had a 10-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.3% from the field.
- The Colonials ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Dolphins ranked 325th.
- The Dolphins' 63.3 points per game last year were just 3.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Colonials gave up to opponents.
- Jacksonville went 8-2 last season when it scored more than 66.8 points.
Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Jacksonville scored more points at home (66.0 per game) than away (61.2) last season.
- At home, the Dolphins conceded 57.7 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (66.6).
- Jacksonville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and away (34.0%).
Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/14/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 85-68
|Swisher Gymnasium
|11/17/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|L 107-56
|Petersen Events Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Robert Morris
|-
|UPMC Events Center
|11/25/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|Campbell
|-
|Swisher Gymnasium
