Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris November 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) will meet the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, November 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 24
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)
- Kevion Nolan: 13.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)
- Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Robert Morris Rank
|Robert Morris AVG
|Jacksonville AVG
|Jacksonville Rank
|235th
|69.3
|Points Scored
|63.3
|345th
|77th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|62.6
|18th
|126th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|30.7
|248th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|325th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.9
|229th
|117th
|13.8
|Assists
|13.0
|179th
|258th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
