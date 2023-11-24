The Robert Morris Colonials (1-3) face the Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 130.5.

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023

Friday, November 24, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moon Township, Pennsylvania

Moon Township, Pennsylvania Venue: UPMC Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Robert Morris -4.5 130.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolphins Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville combined with its opponent to score more than 130.5 points in 11 of 24 games last season.

The Dolphins had a 126.0-point average over/under in their contests last year, 4.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Dolphins covered the spread nine times in 29 games last season.

Last season, Jacksonville was the underdog 11 times and won two of those games.

The Dolphins entered six games last season as an underdog by +180 or more and were 1-5 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Dolphins, based on the moneyline, is 35.7%.

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 130.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 130.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Robert Morris 20 69% 69.3 132.6 66.8 129.4 137.4 Jacksonville 11 45.8% 63.3 132.6 62.6 129.4 130.4

Additional Jacksonville Insights & Trends

The Dolphins' 63.3 points per game last year were only 3.5 fewer points than the 66.8 the Colonials gave up.

When it scored more than 66.8 points last season, Jacksonville went 4-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Robert Morris 16-13-0 2-3 11-18-0 Jacksonville 9-15-0 2-5 12-12-0

Jacksonville vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Robert Morris Jacksonville 11-4 Home Record 7-6 5-10 Away Record 6-10 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 9-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 74.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.0 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.2 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.